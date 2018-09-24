Deepika Padukone Corrects 'Other Padukone' Headline On Sister Anisha. The Internet Loves It

Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone's Instagram post for sister Anisha Padukone will warm the cockles of your heart. A newspaper article mentioning golfer Anisha Padukone as 'the other Padukone' caught the actresses' attention and she corrected them by hailing her as "The Padukone". Deepika shared the newspaper cutout on Instagram and captioned it: "Not the 'other' Padukone. 'The' Padukone! I'm so proud of you my little baby girl." The newspaper article shared by Deepika appears to be an interview of Anisha Padukone. Even Deepika Padukone's Instagram followers hailed her for the beautiful gesture. "Yes, slay them Padukone sisters," read a comment on Deepika's post. "We are proud of you both," and "Another gem of the Padukones," were some of the other comments on the post. Malaika Arora and Farhan Akhtar have also liked the post, which has over one lakh likes within an hour. Deepika's post for little sister Anisha reminds us why sisters are always the best.

Deepika and Anisha are daughters of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. Anisha often makes appearance on sister Deepika's Instagram posts. Remember Deepika's Instagram post featuring the Padukone sisters, which she shared earlier this year? "When your mother tells you to finish everything that's in your plate!" ROFL," Deepika had captioned the photo.

The Padukone sisters appeared together on Neha Dhupia's talk show BFFs With Vogue earlier this year and of course they had a blast.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will feature in xXx 4. The actress, who made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel's xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in 2017, will return to the franchise for its fourth installment. Deepika also has a film with Piku co-star Irrfan Khan, which has been postponed indefinitely.