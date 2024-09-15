Deepika Padukone Changes Her Instagram Bio To "Feed, Burp, Sleep, Repeat" After Welcoming Baby Girl

New mom Deepika Padukone's life now revolves around a routine of "feeding, burping and sleeping," as mentioned in her latest Instagram bio. The actress recently updated her bio from "Follow your bliss" to "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat." Earlier today, Deepika and Ranveer took their little one home. This marked the couple's first appearance after welcoming their daughter. In the video, Deepika and Ranveer are seen making an exit from the hospital in their car.

The couple announced the birth of their first child - a baby girl through a social media post on September 8. The couple shared a joint post with a note that simply read. "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." Congratulatory wishes bombarded the comments section of their post in no time. Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with the couple in Bajirao Mastani, commented, "Congratulations" with heart emojis. Alia Bhatt emptied her bag of red heart emoticons. Kareena Kapoor commented, "Congratulations mommy and daddy from saifu and beboo. God bless the little angel." Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta dropped red heart emoticons. Arjun Kapoor's comment read, "Laxmi aayi hai. The queen is here."

ICYDK: The couple, who began their relationship on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and married in 2018, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD. She is set to appear in Singham Again, which is scheduled for release during Diwali.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features a cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.