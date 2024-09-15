Advertisement

Deepika Padukone Changes Her Instagram Bio To "Feed, Burp, Sleep, Repeat" After Welcoming Baby Girl

The couple announced the birth of their first child - a baby girl through a social media post on September 8

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Deepika Padukone Changes Her Instagram Bio To "Feed, Burp, Sleep, Repeat" After Welcoming Baby Girl
Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)
New Delhi:

New mom Deepika Padukone's life now revolves around a routine of "feeding, burping and sleeping," as mentioned in her latest Instagram bio. The actress recently updated her bio from "Follow your bliss" to "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat." Earlier today, Deepika and Ranveer took their little one home. This marked the couple's first appearance after welcoming their daughter. In the video, Deepika and Ranveer are seen making an exit from the hospital in their car.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The couple announced the birth of their first child - a baby girl through a social media post on September 8. The couple shared a joint post with a note that simply read. "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." Congratulatory wishes bombarded the comments section of their post in no time. Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with the couple in Bajirao Mastani, commented, "Congratulations" with heart emojis. Alia Bhatt emptied her bag of red heart emoticons. Kareena Kapoor commented, "Congratulations mommy and daddy from saifu and beboo. God bless the little angel." Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta dropped red heart emoticons. Arjun Kapoor's comment read, "Laxmi aayi hai. The queen is here."

ICYDK: The couple, who began their relationship on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and married in 2018, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD. She is set to appear in Singham Again, which is scheduled for release during Diwali.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features a cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Insta Bio
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Mahira Khan Shares Rare Pic Of Son Azlan On His Birthday: "Looking At My Entire World Stare At Me..."
Deepika Padukone Changes Her Instagram Bio To "Feed, Burp, Sleep, Repeat" After Welcoming Baby Girl
Raveena Tandon Shares Pic With London Fan Whom She Refused: "A Promise Kept"
Next Article
Raveena Tandon Shares Pic With London Fan Whom She Refused: "A Promise Kept"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com