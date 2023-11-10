Deepika Padukone, At Airport With Mom Ujjala, Gets Big Compliment From Paps: "Aap Se Hi Hamari Diwali Hai

Deepika and Ujjala Padukone at the airport

When Deepika Padukone is at the airport, the paparazzi will try to make it a viral-worthy moment. Deepika Padukone and her mom Ujjala Padukone were pictured recently at the Mumbai airport. Deepika wore a baggy white shirt and denims. She added a dash of glamour with her shades. Ujjala Padukone wore a black hoodie. The video from the airport is already viral. In the video, we can see the paparazzi wishing Deepika and her mom happy Diwali. Ujjala Padukone greets them back. However, the Padmaavat actor can only be seen smiling. As Deepika Padukone stands in a queue for checking, the paparazzi shower her with compliments. "Ma'am, hamari Diwali mana ke jao (please make our Diwali)," "Aap se hi hamari Diwali hai, (You make our Diwali)" - the paparazzi can be heard saying in the video. When Deepika is about to enter the airport, a paparazzo can be heard saying, "Jaate waqt smile mat miss karna (Don't forget to smile while you leave)." Deepika Padukone then flashes her brightest smile for the shutterbugs and they thank her. A paparazzo wants to get clicked with her. The actor obliges.

Deepika Padukone was spotted with husband Ranveer Singh at the birthday bash of Shah Rukh Khan. For the occasion, Deepika wore a blingy dress. ICYMI, this was the inside picture from the party we were talking about:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash last night ✨#DeepikaPadukone#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/PPQ8Ekoxgd — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) November 3, 2023

Deepika Padukone also shared a reel to show her OOTN from the party. Ditching a caption, she only dropped a glass of wine emoji. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone has also been trending for joining the viral craze "Looking like a wow". Dressed in her traditional best, she can be seen mouthing the lines, "So beautiful. So elegant. Just looking like a wow...." with a funny face. Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis below the post. Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone are the new entries in the cop universe.