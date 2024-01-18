Crazy Viral: Spot Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Anushka Shetty In College Pics

Deepika Padukone, Anuhska Sharma and Anushka Shetty in throewback pics. (courtesy: carmelarchives )

Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Anushka Shetty have one thing in common and no, we are not talking about superstardom, talent, stellar looks and thriving careers. The three stars share an alma mater – the prestigious Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. Now, a page dedicated to the college has shared some special throwback pictures of the actresses, celebrating them and their achievements. Fans, earlier this week, were treated to an adorable throwback image of Deepika Padukone as a student, dressed in a saree for a school play 20 years ago. The caption attached to the post reads: “It's Deepika Padukone! Yet another prominent alumna of Mount Carmel College Bangalore! The picture was taken during a play in 2004.” Fans and fellow alumni flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Take a look:

Before Deepika Padukone, a post was dedicated to her contemporary Anushka Sharma as well. In the throwback image, a young Anushka Sharma is seen standing with another girl, smiling for the camera. Revealing details, the caption said: “Meet another prominent alumna from Mount Carmel College, Ms. Anushka Sharma who is always proud of her alma mater. The picture was taken way back in 2006 during the Cul-Week. The building seen behind is the old Home Science Block.”

Anushka Shetty was treated to a throwback image of herself on the occasion of her birthday, last year. In the image, Anushka Shetty is seen holding a trumpet and dressed in a white kurta set with jacket and matching cap. She is seen surrounded by other students dressed in similar fashion, seemingly ahead of a performance. The note attached to the image read, “Anushka Shetty it is! Look what we have found from the Carmel Archives. Happy Birthday Anushka! Anushka (Sweety) Shetty's pics from the MCC days.”

The three actresses are currently making giant strides in Indian cinema. While Deepika Padukone is an actress, producer, entrepreneur and mental-health advocate, Anushka Sharma is also a multi-hyphenate having produced and acted in several films and taken up entrepreneurial projects. Anushka Shetty, on the other hand, is a superstar across languages, with several blockbusters under her belt.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Fighter, while Anushka Sharma will headline Chakda 'Xpress. Anushka Shetty will be seen in the Malayalam magnum opus Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.