Was Deepika Padukone An 'Outstanding Student'? Her ROFL Post Says It All

BRB... busy laughing because Deepika Padukone's new post is hilarious. When it comes to Instagram, Deepika has a unique style and her new video is in perfect sync with her quirky collection of entries. "Outstanding student indeed," Deepika captioned the post, which is actually a self-directed joke she decided to share. Deepika's post is a video, which begins with a snippet of her interview, in which she talks about herself as a student: "For as long as I remember, I have always been that student or child, who wanted to do things outside of classroom." What follows next is a montage of Deepika's childhood memories of featuring in school plays and winning big on sports day, among others - basically glimpses of the things she did "outside of classroom."

As a teenager, Deepika was a badminton player just like her father Prakash Padukone but at 16, she switched to modelling to eventually pursue a career in films. In an interview for National Geographic's series Mega Icons Season 2 last year, Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone said: "I remember that one morning she woke up and she said, 'Ma, I have been thinking about this for a long time now. I have been playing badminton only Papa wants me to but it's not something that I enjoy doing and I seriously want to take up modeling and get into movies.' I didn't take her seriously and then she said, 'I have been thinking about this past couple of nights. You wait and see, I will make you proud one day'."

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 movie Om Shanti Om, which catapulted her into stardom.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a series of films lined up - she will be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which was postponed because of the pandemic. Deepika Padukone will reunite with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern. Deepika's upcoming list of films also includes Fighter, in which she will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, the shooting schedule of Deepika's new film with Prabhas, Project K, just took off. In Deepika's upcoming film with Shakun Batra, she co-stars with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.