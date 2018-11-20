Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding Pics - Stunning. Karan Johar's Reactions - Priceless

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed during their wedding

Filmmaker Karan Johar's reaction to the wedding pictures shared by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh once again has our attention. We know you can't get your eyes off the couple, but Karan Johar's comment will also stay with you forever. This afternoon, newlyweds Deepika and Ranveer, currently in Bengaluru (her hometown), treated the Internet to some (more) much-awaited pictures from their wedding and mehendi functions. Plenty of fabulous comments kept pouring in for the couple from their celeb friend and Karan's message read as, "Uff I want to get married." The singles definitely related to what Karan said and on his comment, replies like "you just read all our minds" and "I can feel his emotions" were posted.

After Deepika and Ranveer released their official wedding photos on Thursday, Karan Johar congratulated them and wrote, "Love and happiness forever, these are such full of pyaar-wala pictures. For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very 'haiiiiiii' wala feeling."

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very "haiiiiiiiii" wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Karan Johar was also the first celebrity to post a message for the couple after their South Indian wedding ended.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

After the Konkani wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married as per Sindhi traditions on November 15. The two-day wedding was held in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy. The wedding was a close-knit affair, only attended by both their families, close friends and their respective teams.

Deepika and Ranveer touched down in Mumbai over the weekend and after a two-day stay, they flew to Bengaluru on Tuesday. The Bengaluru wedding is scheduled for November 21 and the Mumbai one for November 28.