Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Rs 100 Crore Apartment Nears Completion. Watch

The new apartment is an opulent, sea-facing quadruple-level unit next to Mannat

Read Time: 2 mins
Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: deepikapdukone)
New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to relocate to a new luxury apartment in Bandra, which is positioned adjacent to Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat. A new viral video shows that the building is progressing towards completion. The new apartment is an opulent, sea-facing quadruple-level unit next to Mannat. Deepika and Ranveer, who are expecting their first child in September, are expected to move into their new home upon its finalisation.

The latest video update shows the apartment nearing its final stages. According to Money Control, the couple's residence will span floors 16 through 19, offering a generous 11,266 square feet of living space and an additional 1,300 square feet of private terrace. The building, still under construction, is situated just a short distance from Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, boasting impressive views of the sea and the Bandstand promenade.

Two years ago, Deepika and Ranveer also purchased a bungalow in Alibaug for approximately Rs 22 crore. The couple, who began their relationship on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and married in 2018, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

On the professional front, Deepika has appeared in several films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD. She is set to appear in Singham Again, which is scheduled for release during Diwali.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features a cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

