Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's BTS Pics Of Ram-Leela, 'The One That Changed Their Lives.' Bonus - Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer and Deepika in a BTS from the film. (Courtesy: RanveerSingh)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared identical posts on Instagram on the occasion of Ram Leela completing a decade. The romance of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started during the shoot of the film. Ranveer and Deepika shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film. In some pics, Ranveer can be seen goofing around Deepika. In some pics, Ranveer can be seen posing with his favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There's a pic where Ranveer can be seen posing with Priyanka Chopra, who danced a special song for the film. There's also a pic of Deepika's wounded feet in which multiple bandages can be seen tied over them . Ranveer-Deepika wrote in the caption, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever ... in more ways than one!" Take a look at the post here:

Incidentally, Ranveer and Deepika celebrate their fifth marriage anniversary today as well. On Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh opened up about his first meet with Deepika before the shoot of the film. The actor recalled, "There was a famous or infamous reading for Ram Leela at Mr Bhansali's house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika's arrival. So I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like Oh My God." Later, Deepika asked Ranveer to clean a piece of crab stuck between her teeth. The actor said that he felt like he had put his pinky finger on a socket and experienced a jolt.

Ranveer and Deepika wished their fans and followers happy Diwali sharing some pictures of puja. In one picture, Deepika can be seen kissing Ranveer on his cheek while his eyes are closed. The caption read, "Love and Light. Happy Diwali." Take a look:

Ram-Leela (2013) was the first collaboration among director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film was loosely based on the eternal romance of Romeo and Juliet. The film also established Deepika and Ranveer as one of the most-loved pairs on-screen.