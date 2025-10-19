Death-Defying Stunts, <i>Big Dawgs</i> And Now A Bollywood Debut: The Meteoric Rise Of Hanumankind

Kerala-born rapper Sooraj Cherukat is taking the world by storm, one stunt, one beat, and now one Bollywood track at a time.

If you thought global hip-hop and death-defying stunts didn't mix, Sooraj Cherukat, better known as Hanumankind, is here to prove you wrong.

In the past year alone, he has conquered Spotify charts, gone viral on social media, performed at Coachella, and now, he's gearing up for his Bollywood debut, all while pulling off jaw-dropping stunts inside a "maut ka kuan" (well of death).

A Childhood Spanning Continents

Born on October 17, 1992, in Malappuram, Kerala, Sooraj's early years were far from ordinary. The son of an oil industry professional, he moved frequently, living in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Egypt, Qatar, and Italy before finally settling in Houston, Texas, in second grade.

Houston's Southern hip-hop culture left an indelible mark on him. From DJ Screw to Three 6 Mafia, UGK, and Project Pat, the city's distinctive sound shaped the foundation of his musical identity.

Back in India, he pursued a degree in Business Administration at PSG College, Coimbatore, graduating in 2012. He briefly worked at Goldman Sachs and even as a personal trainer, but soon realised his passion lay elsewhere - in music.

The Birth Of Hanumankind

The stage name Hanumankind is a blend of the Hindu deity Hanuman and the English word "kind," capturing Sooraj's Indian roots while appealing to a global audience.

He made his professional debut with the single Daily Dose in 2019, from his debut EP Kalari, performing at festivals such as NH7 Weekender. Early collaborations included Maadeva with Charan Raj and Sanjith Hegde for the Kannada film Popcorn Monkey Tiger, and The Last Dance for the Malayalam film Aavesham.

Global Recognition With Big Dawgs

Hanumankind's real breakthrough came in 2024 with Big Dawgs, featuring Hyderabad-based producer Kalmi and a remix with American rapper ASAP Rocky.

The track catapulted him to international fame, amassing over 132 million Spotify streams and 83 million YouTube views.

Shot in Ponnani, Kerala, the video features him performing inside the "maut ka kuan," a classic carnival stunt where motorcyclists race inside a giant cylindrical pit, a spectacle of death-defying skill.

"They call it the Well of Death for a reason. You have to credit those who perform there everyday because they risk their lives to keep people entertained. I was just there for a day, but I'm blessed they accepted me into their community and let me partake in something like this," he told The Hindu.

His music blends hard-hitting hip-hop narratives with glimpses of his global upbringing. While firmly influenced by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, and Logic, he incorporates Indian instruments such as chenda drums, tabla, and folk beats in tracks like Run It Up, released in 2025, further cementing his cross-cultural appeal.

A Distinct Identity In Hip-Hop

Unlike many peers, Hanumankind raps in English, which some critics argue limits his reach among non-English-speaking audiences. Yet, his music boldly celebrates small-city stuntmen and street culture in India, giving a voice to communities often overlooked.

"These are the people that are the real risk-takers...Those are the big dogs, for real," he told Complex.

He defines his identity not just as an Indian rapper, but as "a rapper from India," emphasising his global outlook while staying rooted in his heritage.

Now, A Bollywood Debut

Adding another feather to his cap, Hanumankind has now stepped into Bollywood. His first track for the film Dhurandhar - the title song Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi) - has already sparked excitement.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, the film's anthem fuses Punjabi folk with contemporary beats. Hanumankind contributes his signature rap, alongside vocals from Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur.

"We never would have thought that these kinds of days would happen. And now we're in it," he told BBC Asian Network's Nayha Ahmad.

Life Beyond Music

In 2025, Hanumankind performed at Netflix's Tudum event and on Colors Show for his single Holiday. He also headlined the OTW Tour supporting his debut mixtape Monsoon Season, which features collaborations with Denzel Curry, Roisee, ASAP Rocky, Rudy Mukta, and Maxo Kream.

Later in November 2025, he is set to headline Rolling Loud in India, marking his first homegrown performance at the iconic festival.

