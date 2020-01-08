Dear Haters, You've A Message From Sonakshi Sinha, 'Sealed With A Kiss'

Sonakshi Sinha shared this photo (courtesy aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha is having fun on Instagram and how! The 32-year-old actress, who is known for shutting down trolls with her epic responses, just showed how to keep calm and troll the trolls. Sonakshi Sinha posted a series of photos on Instagram, one each about self-confidence and what defines her sparkling personality. And she literally packed a punch for them haters in of her posts with an especially composed message. "And a special message sealed with a kiss to the haters... because that's me, that's Asli," she wrote, referring to her social media moniker Asli Sona. Sonakshi Sinha's photo says it all.

"Nothing to hide, nothing to fear, nothing to stop me," Sonakshi Sinha wrote for another set of pictures.

Because it's "Time to get bigger, better, stronger!"

It appears that Sonakshi Sinha doesn't need an occasion to call out trolls or social media haters. In a recent Instagram post, the Dabangg 3 actress confessed about being body-shamed but said she overcame the negativity with the thought that she's "'Bigger than them' ... Pun intended."

Earlier in 2019, Sonakshi was trolled for her Kaun Banega Crorepati oopsie when she failed to answer a Ramayana related question that was asked during the show. But you know, Sonakshi Sinha "loves memes" and she assigned the duty to jobless trolls with an epic tweet: "Dear jaage hue trolls. I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem (sic), Merchant Of Venice, periodic table, chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na... I love memes."

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha's has trended for her forehead - yes you read that correct and was also asked once: "What makes you so ugly?" but the owner of the forehead in question saw the funny side.

Last seen in Dabangg 3, Sonakshi is looking forward to the release of Bhuj: The Pride Of India.