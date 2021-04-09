'Dear Behen,' Wrote Sonam Kapoor In Birthday Wish For Swara Bhasker

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

The extremely talented Swara Bhasker is celebrating her birthday today and wishes are pouring in from all quarters. On top of the list is Swara's friend, actress Sonam Kapoor who has a very special message for the birthday girl. Sharing a photo of the two from Sonam's wedding, she wrote, "Dear Behen, we just spoke a day before and I realised that our friendship is a godsend. Sakshi, Bindiya and Chandrika of every person you've essayed, my favourite remains the one you are off-screen. May your voice only amplify with time, love you lots. Happy, happy birthday, Swaru." The photo features both of them dressed in Indian ensembles and flaunting their mehendi to the camera.

Sharing Sonam's post on her Instagram Stories, Swara replied, "Love you Sonam! Dost, Behen, dispenser of advice: both sartorial and arterial". The two have worked together in Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding.