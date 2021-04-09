'Dear Behen,' Wrote Sonam Kapoor In Birthday Wish For Swara Bhasker

Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor wished Swara Bhasker on her 33rd birthday
- Sonam shared throwback pictures of herself and Swara on Instagram
- "May your voice only amplify with time," Sonam wrote
The extremely talented Swara Bhasker is celebrating her birthday today and wishes are pouring in from all quarters. On top of the list is Swara's friend, actress Sonam Kapoor who has a very special message for the birthday girl. Sharing a photo of the two from Sonam's wedding, she wrote, "Dear Behen, we just spoke a day before and I realised that our friendship is a godsend. Sakshi, Bindiya and Chandrika of every person you've essayed, my favourite remains the one you are off-screen. May your voice only amplify with time, love you lots. Happy, happy birthday, Swaru." The photo features both of them dressed in Indian ensembles and flaunting their mehendi to the camera.
Sharing Sonam's post on her Instagram Stories, Swara replied, "Love you Sonam! Dost, Behen, dispenser of advice: both sartorial and arterial". The two have worked together in Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding.
Swara is ringing in her 33rd birthday in Goa. The actress shared a video of her cutting cakes on the occasion. She wrote, "Birthday surprise! My parents and colleagues organised a celebration, on the eve of my birthday, in advance so I get surprised! And boy was I surprised! I'm the luckiest person in the world to have these parents, this family and these friends." The actress also broke into tears while video-calling friends and family. "I miss you guys," she said. Actress Dia Mirza replied to the video saying, "Happy Birthday, Swara."
Swara's Veere Di Wedding co-star Shikha Talsania shared a picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday Swars! All the sentiness is in the card. Re-read it. Love ya!" To this Swara replied, "You are the best, Shikoooo! The best."
Swara was last seen in the 2020 Netflix web series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. She will appear next in the filmJahaan Chaar Yaar directed by Kamal Pandey. This film is being produced by Vinod Bachchan. Vinod also produced the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu in which Swara played a pivotal role.