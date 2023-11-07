Darsheel Safary On Seeking Aamir Khan's Help: 'Too Shy And Embarrassed To Seek His Attention'

Image instagrammed by Darsheel. (Courtesy: DarsheelSafary)

Darsheel Safary, who became a household name after acting as Ishaan Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par, recently opened up about seeking help or advice from Aamir Khan. Darsheel Safary acted in Taare Zameen Par with Aamir Khan. The actor has been absent from the screen for a long period of time, triggering speculations whether he has quit acting or not. Darsheel Safary will next be seen Hukus Bukus, where he plays an ardent Sachin Tendulkar fan. During the promotion of the film, Darseel said to the Indian Express that people around him advised him to seek advice from Aamir Khan. "They are all so concerned about me that sometimes I wonder if I made a wrong choice to not reach out to him. But I am too shy and embarrassed to seek his attention. Even when the trailer came, people asked if I sent him. But I believe if I did good work, it would reach him organically. I feel support and attention would also have longevity if it comes through my good work."

Sharing the trailer of his upcoming project, Darsheel wrote in the caption, "Thrilled to share with you the trailer of our film, Hukus Bukus. A film straight from our hearts. I'm looking forward to you experiencing the same emotion on the big screen on 3rd November." Take a look:

Darsheel Safary also shares pictures from his travel diaries. In a series of pictures, shared by him, we can see the actor enjoying scenic beauty of a place he travelled to. He wrote in the caption, "When we smile at the Universe, the Universe smiles back. Swipe till the end for a surprise." Take a look:

Hukus Bukus is a sport drama directed by Vinay Bharadwaj and Saumitra Singh. The film stars Darsheel Safary, Arun Govil, Sajjad Delafrooz, Gautam Vij and Mir Sarwar.