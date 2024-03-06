Darlings Co-Stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma And Others In Inside Pics From Gucci Event

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Aliasnation)

The Gucci event held in Mumbai last night was nothing short of a starry affair. From the luxury brand's global ambassador Alia Bhatt to newlywed Rakul Preet Singh, it was a full house. A day after, inside pictures from the Gucci event surfaced online and have been trending a great deal on social media ever since. In one of the pictures shared by a fan page on X (previously known as Twitter), Alia Bhatt can be seen posing with her Darlings co-star Vijay Varma. The frame also features other Bollywood stars like Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan and The Archies actor Mihir Ahuja.

This is the picture we are taking about:

Alia Bhatt at Gucci SS24 launch event yesterday 📸❤️ pic.twitter.com/TaYAilwY3J — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) March 6, 2024

In another viral video, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Athiya Shetty, all can be seen twinning in black. While Alia and Athiya can be spotted in pant suits, Vijay kept it simple in a black jacket.

Alia, Athiya and Vijay twinning and winning in black:

Alia Bhatt with Vijay Verma and Athiya Shetty at Gucci SS24 launch event at Jio World Plaza 📸 pic.twitter.com/yRD40BlGkl — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) March 6, 2024

In another picture from the event that was held in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza, Alia Bhatt can also be seen sharing the frame with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina.

Alia posed with Vedang Raina:

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina today at Gucci SS24 launch event at Jio World Plaza 📸❤️ pic.twitter.com/S7xcNgW9Bk — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) March 5, 2024

Besides Alia Bhatt, many other celebs graced the event with their presence. Rakul Preet Singh, who got married to producer Jackky Bhagnani in a dreamy Goa wedding, arrived at the event in a glittering jacket and skirt. Athiya Shetty wore an all-black ensemble for the event. Radhika Madan also marked her presence at the event in a white and red dress. Vedang Raina, who is all set to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Jigra, walked the red carpet of the Gucci event in a white shirt and trousers.

See some more pictures from last night:

In 2023, Alia Bhatt created history by being the first-ever Indian to become the global ambassador of Gucci.