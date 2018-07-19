Dancing Thor Strikes Again: Chris Hemsworth's Salsa Cracks Wife Elsa Up

Chris Hemsworth wished his wife with an Instagram video (courtesy chrishemsworth)

Chris Hemsworth's wife Spanish model-actress Elsa Pataky got the "dance lesson" of her life on her birthday, courtesy the one known as Thor AKA her husband. Chris Instagrammed a video from the birthday celebrations of Elsa, in which he waltzes around with Elsa and does a couple of crazy manoeuvres (which makes Elsa scream out loud). But she survives and Chris wraps the sequence in style - he's deadpanning throughout and she's just holding on for dear life! But we are glad that Chris made this observation afterwards: "Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I should've given myself one too. Happy Birthday love," he wrote on Instagram.



What Despacito can do to you. ROFL.





Quick reminder. In 2006, Chris Hemsworth participated in Dancing With The Stars Season 5 with dancer Abbey Ross wooed the audience with his salsa skills. He was the sixth participant to be eliminated from the show, which was won by former Australian fottballer Anthony Koutoufides. Chris married Elsa Pataky in 2010.









Back to present times, Chris Hemsworth also pulled a stunt at the wine factory. The love for tipplers, we tell you!



On her Instagram, Elsa summed up her special day (dance lessons included) and said: "Best birthday ever, with all the people I love, especially this one, always making me laugh!"



Here's an observation we made. If you're having a bad day, just head over to Chris Hemsworth's Instagram and it's guaranteed to make your day. Chris' love for dance is also apparent in another video, in which the mighty Thor was interrupted by his pet dog. All Chris wanted to do was dance to Miley Cyrus' (Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend) Wrecking Ball, but no.

Apart from wielding the Mjolnir, Thor also considers himself a "world skipping champ." You agree? Oh, you must be busy laughing.



But Thor is pretty generous with his hammer, because "sharing is caring."



Okay, we need time to recuperate from laughter cramps now. But Thor, keep these coming! We love you.