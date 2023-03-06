How Stunning Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In This Pic?

Image was shared by Dabboo Ratnani. (courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Want to see the country's biggest superstars in their most glamorous yet candid avatars? We recommend you head to Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram timeline. The celebrity photographer often shares images and videos with the most popular Bollywood stars. Over the years, Dabboo Ratnani has become synonymous with his celebrity calendar that features the biggest names from the entertainment industry. Along with the calendar images, Dabboo Ratnani even shares several unseen, behind-the-scenes clicks on social media. A case in point is one of his latest uploads. In it, he is seen sharing a frame with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who looks gorgeous as always. In the caption, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: “#btswithdabboo With my muse,” and tagged the actress.

Fans have flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

That's not all. Late on Sunday, Dabboo Ratnani also shared a montage video of images featuring Hrithik Roshan. In the clip, the actor looks dapper in a suit. Sharing the post, the celebrity photographer said: “#btswithdabboo With The Greek God,” with a heart emoji.

Over the weekend, Dabboo Ratnani also dropped a special BTS image with yet another powerhouse performer – Priyanka Chopra. In the photo, Priyanka and Dabboo Ratnani are seen striking a goofy pose. Along with the caption, the photographer said: “#BTSWithDabboo with gorgeous PC [Priyanka Chopra].”

A few days ago, the photographer sent the Internet into a tizzy by sharing an image with not one but two Indian celebrities. Dabboo Ratnani, in the upload, shares the frame with actor Farhan Akhtar and the head coach of the India cricket team, Rahul Dravid. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “BTSWithDabboo with the cool duo, Rahul Dravid and Farhan Akhtar.”

In addition to the iconic celebrity calendar, Dabboo Ratnani is known for his work on a number of films such as Om Shanti Om, Aatish, Blackmail, Fiza, Hera Pheri, Legend of Bhagat Singh, Aawara Paagal Deewana, Jhankaar Beats, Jism, Jo Bole So Nihaal, and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.