Urvashi Rautela On Backlash Over <i>Daaku Maharaaj</i> Song <i>Dabidi Dibidi</i>: "Supposed To Be A Massy Song"

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about the Dabidi Dibidi song from Daaku Maharaaj. The track, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, received backlash from a certain section of the masses for its bold steps.

But what is Urvashi's take on it? The actress finally broke her silence on the matter during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

Urvashi Rautela revealed that the Dabidi Dibidi song was crafted for Nandamuri Balakrishna fans. She said, "If we really focus on the vocals or the audio part, it is made for Balayya's fans. Every lyric, every sentence, every word is crafted according to their mindset.”

Urvashi added, “When you look at my rehearsal clips, everything went really well. It was like how we usually choreograph for any song. I was working with Master Shekar, with whom I've collaborated before — this was my fourth time. So it wasn't like I was shocked or doing something completely out of the ordinary. During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control.”

Since the dance rehearsals went as per the plan, Urvashi was surprised to witness the negative response. She said, “But honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it's been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way. We didn't realise it would be received like this because, during rehearsals, everything went as planned.”

The former Miss Diva Universe shared, “Everything was done so nicely. It's a peppy song; it's supposed to be a massy song. We never expected people to talk about it in this manner. As a team, we truly didn't anticipate this reaction. We thought it would be taken positively, and I also read other perspectives about it.”

On a concluding note, Urvashi said, “Since day one, I have always made sure to keep my identity and professionalism separate. Whatever constructive criticism comes my way, I make sure it doesn't overshadow my passion and enthusiasm. I always embrace constructive criticism as an artist and remain mindful of my work.”

Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, premiered on January 12. The film also marked Bobby Deol's Telugu debut.