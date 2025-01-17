Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Showing Off Diamond Watch While Talking About Saif Ali Khan Attack

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his upscale Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday. After the worrying incident, several celebrities raised their concerns over the safety of Mumbaikars. Urvashi Rautela also spoke on the matter, but her remarks did not sit well with the internet users.

Amid expressing concern over the law and order in Mumbai, Urvashi Rautela flaunted her expensive diamond-studded watch, ring and watch and spoke about her latest film Daaku Maharaaj's box office collection. The actress claimed that Saif's stabbing incident has made her "insecure" about wearing expensive jewellery in public.

In a conversation with ANI, Urvashi Rautela said, "It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident to wear it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

After this, the interviewer subtly steered Urvashi Rautela back to the subject of Saif Ali Khan and his family and asked if she would like to send them some well wishes. Urvashi said that she was praying for them.

The clip from Urvashi Rautela's interview was uploaded on Reddit, where her remarks caused a stir among online users. One person said, "Urvashi just seems out of touch, a seriously delusional kind."

Another added, "A man almost died- look at my jewellery."

A comment read, "So she just advertised to potential robbers that she has this really expensive watch."

"Delulu is the new solulu. I wanna be as ignorant and self-obsessed as her. Maybe my life would be easier that way. Ignorance is bliss for her," said a user.

ICYDK: Saif Ali Khan was stabbed around 2 AM inside his Bandra home. The actor was soon rushed to the Lilavati hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. Saif is now recovering well.