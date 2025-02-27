Oscars 2025: Cynthia Erivo To Perform With... Drum Roll... <i>Wicked</i> Co-Star Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo, who is set to perform with her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande during the Oscars 2025 ceremony, will have a "special moment" at the event.

The Academy Awards executive producer Katy Mullan informed the media during the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference that Cynthia Erivo, who is set to perform with her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande during the telecast, will have "a very special moment in the show," reported People.

"I think that Cynthia delivered an incredible performance this year and there is a very special moment on the show. We can't reveal what it is or where it is," said Mullan.

"I think that any fans of Cynthia Erivo, you're going to get something that is hugely entertaining and full of joy and really celebrates her, her incredible talent and her place in the last year in music," Mullan added, as per the outlet.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the acclaimed actors from the Wicked film adaptation, are confirmed to perform live during the award ceremony.

"A spellbinding moment awaits," the event organizers also teased in a social media post, promising a "performance you won't forget," according to People.

In addition to the dynamic duo from Wicked, the ceremony will feature electrifying performances from Lisa, the global superstar known for her work with the iconic K-pop group Blackpink and her recent role in The White Lotus.

Doja Cat, the chart-topping rapper and singer, will also take the stage, along with legendary actress and musician Queen Latifah and rising star Raye.

Rapper and singer Queen Latifah will pay a special tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, adding a touch of grandeur to the evening's musical moments.

This year's ceremony will be unique, as it will not feature live performances of the Best Original Song nominees. Instead, viewers will get a special glimpse into the songwriting process, with personal reflections and behind-the-scenes insights from the creative teams that brought the music to life.

The Academy revealed in January that this year's Oscars ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will not feature live performances of the Best Original Song nominees, reported People.

