Cyclone Gaja: Kamal Haasan Thanks Aamir Khan For Urging People To Contribute

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan tweeted a thank you note for Aamir Khan, who urged people to come forward to help those affected by Cyclone Gaja in Tamil Nadu. Over 3 lakh people have lost their homes due to Cyclone Gaja, which hit the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, leaving over 60 people dead. "I'm very saddened to hear of the devastation caused by Cyclone Gaja in Tamil Nadu. Let us all come together to help our brothers and sisters there who are suffering. Let us try and contribute in any way that we can," tweeted Aamir Khan on Friday.

"Thank you so much, Aamir Khan ji. In many ways people like you make us feel it is truly 'One Country'," read Kamal Haasan reply for Aamir's tweet.

Thank you so much @aamir_khan Ji. In many ways people like you make us feel it is truly "One Country". https://t.co/ejaEYQyAEf — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 30, 2018

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the construction of one lakh concrete houses for people who have lost their homes and also sought aid from the central government.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2, the Hindi trailer of which was unveiled by Aamir Khan. "Dear Kamal sir, congratulations to you and to the entire team of Vishwaroopam 2. Wishing you all the very best. Love and respect always," Aamir Khan had tweeted.

Aamir Khan's last film was Thugs Of Hindostan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, failed to impress the audience at the box office.