Cyberabad Traffic Police Add What's Missing In RRR's New Poster, Makers Say 'It's Still Not Perfect'

Makers of SS Rajamouli's RRR dropped a new poster of the film on social media today. The poster features Jr NTR riding a bike, while Ram Charan can be seen sitting behind him. The poster has been trending on social media since morning and it just caught the attention of the Cyberabad Traffic Police. Unlike us, Cyberabad Traffic Police noticed that there was something missing in the picture. The poster features the South superstars riding the bike without a helmet. Doing what they do the best, Cyberabad Traffic Police corrected the poster and added the helmets by morphing the image. As a part of their road safety social media campaign, Cyberabad Traffic Police shared their version of the RRR poster on Twitter. "Now it is perfect. Wear Helmet. Be Safe," Cyberabad Traffic Police wrote along with the picture.

Makers of RRR reacted to Cyberabad Traffic Police's post and pointed out another important element that was "still" missing from the picture. "Still it's not perfect. The number plate is missing," the official page of RRR Movie commented on the post.

As mentioned above, the new poster of RRR Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was released earlier in the day. Along with the poster, the makers also shared that the work on the film is "moving at a rapid pace" with the shoot and dubbing being almost complete. "Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon," the official page of the film tweeted.

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon.pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to open in theatres on October 13 this year.