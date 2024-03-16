Crew Trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon Strike Gold Up In The Air

A still from Crew trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ladies and gentlemen, buckle up your seatbelts because the OG crew is here. The trailer of the much-awaited Crew released on Saturday evening and it is an adventurous journey. The trailer begins with an officer asking "Sona kahan hai (where is the gold). And with that Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's turbulent journey begins. The film is set against the backdrop of a struggling airline company called Kohinoor. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon have a tough time navigating life. For Kareena, the rent is due, Tabu is fully convinced that the company she works for is bankrupt, as for Kriti, well, she has a tough time dealing with her dominating co-workers, who, at one point, ask her to fly a plane.

Amid the bumpy ride, the trio chance upon gold in the form of a dead passenger with gold biscuits. Ambition kicks in and the messy situations they are tangled in life don't help much. They decide to pursue their dreams, even if it involves stealing. All is smooth until Diljit Dosanjh enters the scene. Working as a Customs officers, he closely monitors his usual suspects. Watch Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon challenge their unexpected misfortunes. Will they land safely? We'll only know once the film is out.

Check out the Crew trailer here:

Sharing the trailer of Crew, Kareena Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "Buckle up! Your Crew is ready to take you on a WILD ride!#CrewTrailer out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

Crew has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release on March 29.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding (which also featured Kareena Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania).