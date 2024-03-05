Crew Song Naina: Behold The Glory Of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon. Bonus - Diljit Dosanjh And Badshah

Diljit and Kareena in a still from the song.(courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Crew made good on a promise. They promised a banger and delivered one with the first track from the film titled Naina. The song released on Tuesday and it has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, who also feature in the video. The video begins with Tabu posing in a fuchsia outfit, followed by Kriti Sanon grooving in an orange number. Enter Kareena Kapoor in a neon green outfit with her off the charts swag. The actresses dance on the top of an airplane in the song and they are joined by Diljit and Badshah in bits of the video. Some more va-va-voom locomotion, outfit changes and peppy beats sum up the party number.

The song Naina from Crew has been composed by Raj Ranjodh and the lyrics are by Raj Ranjodh and Badshah. Check out the track Naina here:

Kareena Kapoor teased her fans with a snippet from the song and she wrote, "Get ready to turn up the heat and groove to the most sizzling track of the year! Naina Song, out now. #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."This is what Kareena Kapoor wrote sharing the song:

Ahead of the song's release, Kareena Kapoor shared this clip on social media, accompanied with a caption that read, "Attention all passengers. The hottest track of the year is almost here. #NainaSong, out tomorrow."

Other than Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film in a cameo appearance. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release in theatres on March 29, this year.