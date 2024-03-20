Crew Song Choli Ke Peeche: Kareena Kapoor's New Spin To Madhuri Dixit's Evergreen Hit

Kareena Kapoor in the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Behold the glory of Kareena Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor has stepped into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit and she made it a memorable one. The new song Choli Ke Peeche from Crew is out today and it will definitely make you nostalgic, probably leaving you humming the tune of the old classic. The new song Choli Ke Peeche is a collage of Crew trailer and teaser shots. What captivates our interest is Kareena Kapoor's impeccable charm. Kareena Kapoor, draped in a pink saree and jewellery, shows her dance moves and we can't take our eyes off her. The new rendition has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh, IP Singh, Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. Akshay and IP have recreated the music and lyrics are by IP Singh. Take a look:

Sharing the song, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "90s ka magic, Crew ki masti!Flying to you with a hot new track ft. @diljitdosanj." FYI, the song has been choreographed by Farah Khan. See the post here:

Kareena Kapoor also shared her OOTN before attending the press conference of the song on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Buckle. #Crew #CholiKePeecheKyaHai." Take a look:

A few days back, the song Ghagra was released. Bharg has composed the music and words are by Juno and Srushti Tawade. Romy and Srushti Tawade have sung the song. It's a new rendition of Ila Arun's song Ghagra. Take a look:

The song Naina from Crew was released a few days back. It has been composed by Raj Ranjodh and the lyrics are by Raj Ranjodh and Badshah. It has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. Sharing the song Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Get ready to turn up the heat and groove to the most sizzling track of the year! #NainaSong, out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29." Take a look:

Other than Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film in a cameo appearance. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release in theatres on March 29, this year.