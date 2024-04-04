Crew Box Office Collection Day 6: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film Remains Steady

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's latest film Crew made a debut at the box office, minting Rs 30 crore over its opening weekend. However, the movie experienced a decline in earnings, with a 60% drop on its first Monday. This downward trend persisted, with earnings further decreasing on Tuesday, marking a gradual slowdown in box office momentum. According to a report in Sacnilk, Crew collected Rs 3.25 crore on Wednesday, maintaining a steady stream of revenue despite the weekday lull. The film registered an overall 11.60% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, contributing to its cumulative six-day earnings of Rs 40.70 crore.

Crew revolves around three air hostesses portrayed by Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, whose fortunes take a dramatic turn when they stumble upon a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits, amidst the backdrop of their airline Kohinoor facing bankruptcy.

Reportedly, Crew has been released across 2000 theatres. It premiered in over 75 countries, spanning more than 1100 locations. The estimated budget for the film, covering production and advertising expenses, reportedly stands around Rs 60 crore.

Crew opened to largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Crew would have been much more fun if only it knew how to buoy things up with strokes of genuine inspiration. Yes, that is what is sorely missing in a film that goes for gold but fails to find a source of sustained sparkle.

Produced under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew not only features the three leading ladies but also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in its ensemble cast.