Crazy Viral: Nicki Minaj Throws Bracelet Back At Crowd After Being Hit On Stage

Starships were meant for flying, not for throwing. During her Pink Friday 2 World Tour concert in Detroit, Nicki Minaj encountered an unexpected moment when an unidentified object (seemingly a pink bracelet) was hurled at her while performing her hit song Starships. The incident, captured in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), showed Nicki Minaj swiftly blocking the object with her hand and then crouching to pick it up before tossing it back into the audience.

Nicki Minaj throws object back at the audience after a fan threw something at her pic.twitter.com/eVxGV3c1Wd — OjoToTheWorld (@OjoToTheWorld) April 22, 2024

Despite the interruption, Nicki Minaj continued to deliver an energetic performance. Her setlist was filled with hits spanning her career. Kicking off with tracks like I'm the Best and Barbie Dangerous, the concert featured surprises from guest performers Big Sean and Sada Baby.

For the unversed, Nicki Minaj now joins a list of musicians who have faced similar incidents during their concerts. In October 2022, Harry Styles was struck in the groin by a bottle, prompting a moment of discomfort before he quipped into the microphone. He said, "Now that's unfortunate.” Similarly, in June 2023, Bebe Rexha faced a painful incident when a phone was thrown at her forehead during a performance at the Rooftop at Pier 17. The alleged perpetrator, Nicolas Malvagna, was subsequently arrested on multiple misdemeanour charges, including assault and harassment. Baby Rexha was left with injuries requiring stitches and spoke out about the incident, as per ET.

This pattern of assault during live performances has prompted responses from various artists, including Taylor Swift, who addressed the issue during her Eras Tour. Taylor Swift expressed her discomfort with objects being thrown at her on stage, urging her fans to refrain from such behaviour. She said, "It really freaks me out."