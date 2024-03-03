Crazy Viral: Ishqbaaaz Star Surbhi Chandna Marries Longtime Boyfriend Karan Sharma In Jaipur

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: sukarlove_ )

Television actress Surbhi Chandna, known for her role in TV show Ishqbaaaz, married her longtime partner Karan Sharma in Jaipur on Saturday. Videos from the actress' big fat wedding are trending big on social media and for all the right reasons. In the videos that have emerged, Surbhi can be seen looking every bit gorgeous in a silver lehenga with a pink-baby blue veil while her groom Karan looked dapper in a silver-coloured sherwani. In one video, the Ishqbaaaz star can be seen lip-syncing to a romantic song as she walks down the aisle. Take a look at the viral wedding videos here:

Ahead of their big fat Indian wedding, inside pictures and videos of Surbhi from her haldi and chooda ceremonies went crazy viral on social media. Surbhi Chandna dazzled in a golden sequined ensemble for the chooda ceremony.

Here's a video of Surbhi from her choora ceremony:

For the haldi, Surbhi Chandna was seen wearing an embellished halter neck top which she paired with a purple skirt.

Here's a glimpse of the bride and groom from their haldi ceremony:

On Thursday, the actress also celebrated her bachelorette alongside her Ishqbaaz co-stars Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, and Mrinal Deshraj. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the bride-to-be wrote, "The A gang made sure I have a blast just before I am no longer a Bachelor and I can't thank them enough cause koi special feel karana inse seekhe. Two days of Madness begins and reliving my bachelorette here."

The wedding festivities for the couple kickstarted with a mehendi ceremony followed by a Sufi night on Friday.