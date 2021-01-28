Count The Stars In Tara Sharma's Throwback Thursday Post

Tara Sharma posted this image. (courtesy tarasharmasaluja)

Making the best use of throwback Thursday, actress Tara Sharma posted a star-studded BTS picture from the sets of the film Masti. The picture features the actress along with the film's cast as well as a few crew members. The picture features Tara Sharma happily posing with Ajay Devgn, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Vivek Oberoi, Amrita Rao, Aftab Shivdasani, along with filmmaker Indra Kumar, Milap Zaveri, Tushar Hiranandani and Ashok Takaria. Tagging all the actors in her post, Tara wrote: "Gosh what a throwback Thursday ! Recognise all of us? Haaha! Yup fromMasti 1. Thanks doc Niraj Rathod for the photo. She signed off the post with the hashtag #staysafe.

The Masti series of films was directed by Indra Kumar. The first rendition of the film had an ensemble cast and it released in 2004. The second and the third installments of the film were titled Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti, respectively. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani reprised their roles in both the installments of the adult comedies.

Tara Sharma modelled for several television commercials after working in the finance sector for a few years. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Om Jai Jagadish. She went on to star in movies such as Masti, Saaya, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Page 3 and Dulha Mil Gaya. She is currently seen hosting The Tara Sharma Show, which she also produces and she frequently conducts 'Yoga With Tara' sessions on her Instagram profile.