Tara Sharma Says Working From Home And Homeschooling Is Driving Her 'Bonkers'

Tara Sharma shared a dramatic video. (Image courtesy: tarasharmasaluja)

Highlights Schools have scheduled online classes after the coronavirus outbreak

I love our kids and family more than anything: Tara Sharma

She says her husband Roopak is the "calmer parent"

Tara Sharma Saluja sums up a day in the life of a mother trying to balance her work and homeschooling her kids in her latest Instagram post - it is driving her "bonkers," she said. Tara Sharma shared the post with the disclaimer, "Please don't judge me... (Can) anyone relate?" and then she wrote, "I love our kids and family more than anything of course but sometimes this homeschooling and working from home and all being together always drives me bonkers. But a few minutes later, once calm, we are all loving again." In the video, the Masti actress and her sons record a dramatic scene, in which she juggles between her work and helping her kids trying to complete their worksheets. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools have been shut down till December while online classes are being held as per schedule.

The focus then shifts on Tara Sharma's husband Roopak Saluja, whom she describes as the "calmer parent." She also wrote, "Roopak Saluja is the calmer parent... There are a few things that help me stay calm sharing soon and do share your tips too." Tara and Roopak are parents to two sons - Zen, 11, and 9-year-old Kai.

Watch Tara Sharma's video:

After working in finance for a few years, Tara Sharma featured in several television commercials. She debuted in Bollywood opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Om Jai Jagadish. She went on to star in movies such as Masti, Saaya, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Page 3 and Dulha Mil Gaya.

She currently hosts the The Tara Sharma Show, which she also produces. On the show, she frequently invites celebrities and discuss topical family, parenting, women's and children's issues. Tara is also a fitness enthusiast and she swears by yoga. On her Instagram page, she frequently conducts 'Yoga With Tara' sessions.