Coronavirus: Shabana Azmi Self-Isolates. And Then There's Miley Cyrus Who...

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, stars all across the globe are making the best use of the quarantine. While some are self-isolating themselves, others are using it as an opportunity to make the best use of some me time by chilling around (read Miley Cyrus). Speaking of self-isolation, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who recently returned from Budapest, shared on social media that she will quarantine for a while. Sharing a picture on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Got back from Budapest on March 15 and have self-quarantined till March 30."

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is busy chilling in her super comfy outfit, which she hasn't changed n days. Miley recently shared a video on Instagram, in which she said, "I haven't got out of these sweatpants for about 5 days and I have no plans of doing it anytime soon."

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan (China) last year, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The releases of several Bollywood as well Hollywood projects have been shifted indefinitely due to the pandemic. The annual fashion festival Met Gala, which was scheduled to take place on May 4, has also been postponed.

On the work front, Shabana Azmi will next be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari's LGBT romance film Sheer Qorma, co-starring Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker. The Padma Shri awardee is best-known for her performances in films such as Ankur, Khandhar, Paar, Arth, Godmother, Swami and Mandi, to name a few.