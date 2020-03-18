On Shashi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary, Shabana Azmi Describes The Legend As...

A throwback picture of Shabana and Shashi shared by a fan-page. (Image courtesy: timelessindianmelodies)

Highlights Shabana Azmi remembered Shashi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

"Gorgeous," she tweeted

Shashi Kapoor died in December 2017

On Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Shabana Azmi remembered the legend, with whom she shared screen space several times in the Seventies and Eighties, by describing him as "gorgeous" in a tweet. The actress, on Wednesday, was asked by a fan page, which celebrated Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary by sharing a set of old photographs of him on their respective profile, to describe the actor in one word. Retweeting their post, Shabana replied: "Gorgeous." The album comprises portraits of the Deewar actor, one of which is also signed by him. Take a look at her tweet here:

Last year also, Shabana Azmi remembered Shashi Kapoor on his birth anniversary by sharing a heartfelt note for him on Twitter. She shared a photograph of him and wrote: "Shashiji ... We miss you.. your warmth, your generosity, your humanity... Today would have been your 81st birthday."

Shashiji .. we miss you.. your warmth your generosity your humanity .. Today would have been your 81st birthday .. pic.twitter.com/YR6ZldG1KT — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 18, 2019

Shabana Azmi and Shashi Kapoor shared screen space in several films such as Vijay Bhatt's Hira Aur Patthar (1977), Prayag Raj's Chor Sipahee (1977), Wasi Khan's Oonch Neech Beech (1989), Shyam Benegal's Junoon (1978), Aravind Sen's Atithee (1978), C.P. Dixit's Fakira (1976) and Ismail Merchant's In Custody (1993). The duo even worked together in American filmmaker Tony Gerber's 1998 film Side Streets.

Shashi Kapoor was born in 1938 to actor Prithviraj Kapoor. He was the younger brother of Raj and Shammi Kapoor. Shashi Kapoor started as a child actor in his brother Raj Kapoor's films Aag and Awaara. He went on to feature in hits such as Sharmilee, Namak Halaal and Pyar Kiye Jaa. Shashi Kapoor also appeared in several Merchant-Ivory films such as Heat And Dust and The Householder. His illustrious resume included Indian and international cinema.

Shashi Kapoor was confined to a wheelchair in the last years of his life. He died in December 2017. He was 79.