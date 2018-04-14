Commonwealth Games 2018: Thor Just Recruited A New Avenger And He's Faster Than The Flash. Usain Bolt, Peeps

Infinity War is just a few days away from storming the theatres, ahead of which we spotted Avenger Thor in Australia. Yes, the demi-god got tickets to the Commonwealth Games and joining him in the stands was Jamaican sprinter and the fastest human Usain 'Lightning' Bolt! Now, what went down between the two at the stadium is not certain but from Chris Hemsworth's Instagram post it appears that his colleague Flash's position in Team Avengers is jeopardised. Sharing a photo with Usain Bolt, this is what Chris had to say: "Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the Flash look like he's skateboarding in the sand." Whoa. Burn.
Here's another photo of the new-found 'Avengers' catching up:
Barry Allen, who doubles up as superhero Flash, is the fastest of the superheroes in the world of fiction. Sorry Flash, we understand your expression in the post below but this is kinda true.
Till the time Thor convinces his fellow Avengers about Usain Bolt, here's a look at the key members of Team of superheroes that's gearing up to take down Thanos (the supervillain played by Josh Brolin) - Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)Captain America (Chris Evans), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Phew.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the first part of Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27. Can't wait!