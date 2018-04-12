Avengers: Infinity War Is Outselling The Past Seven Marvel Films - Combined

For an entire decade, Marvel Studios has rolled out its battle plans, phase by phase, with the precision of Napoleon and the swagger of Patton: Introduce and amass superheroes for an ever-escalating cosmic showdown. Now, the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe team-up, Avengers: Infinity War, which opens April 27, has already begun to set records of its own.
On Fandango, Infinity War is outselling the past MCU seven movies - combined - in presale tickets, the mobile-ticketing platform announced Wednesday.
And sales should soar higher as the release date nears, with "Infinity War" expected to gross as much as $200 million in its domestic debut, according to early industry projections.
Infinity War is selling more than twice what Black Panther - the year's highest-grossing movie - was at the same point before release, according to Fandango. "Infinity War" is expected to top "Black Panther" as the biggest Fandango preseller ever for a superhero movie. (Worth noting: Much of Infinity War is reportedly set in the Black Panther's home nation of Wakanda.)
The past seven MCU films - dating back to the summer of 2015 - are Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed $14.8 billion globally before adjusting for inflation.
