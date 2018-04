Avengers: Infinity War Is Outselling The Past Seven Marvel Films - Combined

Even asbegan to rack up the box-office numbers, Marvel fans knew it was all building to this.For an entire decade, Marvel Studios has rolled out its battle plans, phase by phase, with the precision of Napoleon and the swagger of Patton: Introduce and amass superheroes for an ever-escalating cosmic showdown. Now, the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe team-up,, which opens April 27, has already begun to set records of its own.On Fandango,is outselling the past MCU seven movies - combined - in presale tickets, the mobile-ticketing platform announced Wednesday.And sales should soar higher as the release date nears, with "Infinity War" expected to gross as much as $200 million in its domestic debut, according to early industry projections.is selling more than twice what- the year's highest-grossing movie - was at the same point before release, according to Fandango. "Infinity War" is expected to top "Black Panther" as the biggest Fandango preseller ever for a superhero movie. (Worth noting: Much ofis reportedly set in the Black Panther's home nation of Wakanda.)The past seven MCU films - dating back to the summer of 2015 - areandThe Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed $14.8 billion globally before adjusting for inflation. (c) 2018, The Washington Post