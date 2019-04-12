Colonel Raj Kapoor 'Made A Fauji Out Of A Boy': Shah Rukh Khan Remembers The Director

Throwback picture from of the sets of Fauji (courtesy Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to director Colonel Raj Kapoor, who helmed the Eighties' television show Fauji. Colonel Raj Kapoor died on Wednesday in a Delhi hospital. Fauji marked Shah Rukh Khan's television as well as acting debut when it began airing in 1989. Sharing a throwback picture from the sets of Fauji, Shah Rukh wrote a heart- wrenching note and said: "He loved me so much, and encouraged me. And today, if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets, it's because of this man who made a 'Fauji' out of a boy, like his own. I will miss you Sir... always. May you find peace in your new mission."

He loved me so much. Encouraged me. And today if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets it's because of this man who made a 'Fauji' out of a boy, like his own. Will miss you Sir...always. May u find peace in ur new mission. pic.twitter.com/j6LKM2MJpV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2019

Sharing Shah Rukh Khan's tweet, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered the first time Colonel Raj Kapoor introduced him to Shah Rukh. He wrote, "Yes, I remember well the day the 'Colonel' brought you to my house during Faujj. 'Watch this young man' He said. And he was so right. What a wonderful compassionate man Shah Rukh Khan. "

Yes, I remember well the day the 'Colonel' brought you to my house during Faujj. 'Watch this young man' He said. And he was so right. What a wonderful compassionate man @iamsrkhttps://t.co/038qJ1Ma3v — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 12, 2019

In response to Shekhar Kapur's tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "And he was so jovial. Somehow in the midst of all stresses he had a way that could make you smile away your troubles. One of those people you assumed will never leave your side because he was so full of life."

And he was so jovial. Somehow in the midst of all stresses he had a way that could make u smile away ur troubles. One of those people u assumed will never leave your side cos he was so full of life . https://t.co/puJxjA2k2B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2019

The 87-year-old director was battling age related ailments and was admitted in the hospital for a few days before his death. He was cremated in Delhi on Thursday. Apart from directing and producing TV shows, Colonel Raj Kapoor also acted in feature and ad films. He also wrote a book few years ago titled When Shiva Smiles.

Fauji was one of the popular TV shows in the Eighties and it made Shah Rukh Khan a household name. It was produced by New Film Addicts and aired on DD National.

