Fauji Director Colonel Raj Kapoor Dies At 87

A still from Fauji, directed by Colonel Raj Kapoor. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The director who introduced Shah Rukh Khan with the television show Fauji, Colonel Raj Kapoor died at a hospital in New Delhi, a family member said. He was 87. He died on Wednesday night due to age-related issues, Ritambhara, one of his daughters, told IANS.

"My father died at 10:10 p.m. yesterday. He was in a hospital for some time, but his death was very sudden. He was otherwise in good health. He went quite peacefully," Ritambhara, one of his three daughters, said over phone.

A Facebook post from Colonel Raj Kapoor's family read: "This is to inform you that our beloved dad, Raj Kumar Kapoor, has left his earthly body to go on a brand new adventure." He was cremated in Delhi on Thursday.

He retired from the army after he became a disciple of Osho and moved to Mumbai to work in films. He produced many serials and acted in full-length and ad films. Just a few years ago, he published a novel When Shiva Smiles.

In Samar Khan's book titled SRK - 25 Years Of A Life, Raj Kumar Kapoor had written an essay. He had shared his thoughts on being known as "the man who made Fauji and therefore, by default, made Shah Rukh Khan".

"I've been an actor, I've fought three wars, but all that anybody seems to remember is that I launched Shah Rukh 20 years ago. It amuses me to think that I'm given credit for something I played no part in. Shah Rukh's parents made him, I didn't. I didn't make a superstar; I simply chose the right man for a job I had. What happened before or after that in his life has nothing to do with me," he wrote.

