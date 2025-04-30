Coldplay Concerts In Ahmedabad Create Economic Splash Of Rs 641 Crore: Report

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Coldplay performed five shows in India in January, mainly in Mumbai. The Ahmedabad concerts generated an estimated economic impact of Rs 641 crore. Concerts contributed Rs 72 crore in GST revenue to the Government of India.

British rock band Coldplay performed five shows in India in January across Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The concerts didn't just bring live music to fans' ears, they became ground zero for the nation's emergence as a serious player in global live entertainment.

According to a report by EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow, Coldplay's two-night concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad alone generated an estimated economic impact of over Rs 641 crore. Of this, Rs 392 crore directly boosted the city's economy.

“It also contributed Rs 72 crore in GST revenue to the Government of India, underlining its powerful fiscal impact. Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres concerts catapulted Ahmedabad onto the global entertainment stage, drawing visitors from over 500 cities spanning all 28 states and 5 union territories,” the report added.

The concerts proved to be more than simply a musical extravaganza, drawing over 2,22,000 fans over the course of two nights. Flights and trains were packed, hotels were charging up to Rs 1.6 lakh for two-night stays, and the city's transportation and hospitality industries reached all-time highs.

Shopping patterns shifted, local businesses and tourism grew rapidly, food and beverage sales skyrocketed, and even concert-inspired fashion trends witnessed a boost in sales.

For every Rs 100 spent on tickets, concertgoers spent an extra Rs 585 on food, shopping, transport, and hotels. Half of all concertgoers stayed longer than expected, spending more than one night in Ahmedabad, giving a significant boost to the city's hospitality sector.

The event also generated thousands of temporary jobs across many industries. A total of 15,000 employees worked as Coldplay's crew, volunteers, BookMyShow Live employees and government officials. Out of which, 9,000 workers were from Ahmedabad.

Coldplay, comprising Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, kicked off their India tour in Mumbai on January 18, followed by two more shows on 19 and 21. The two concerts in Ahmedabad took place on January 25 and 26.

The last concert was also streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.