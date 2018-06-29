Cold Vibes Between Katrina Kaif And Jacqueline Fernandez? On Instagram, All Seems Well

Jacqueline and Katrina on the sets of a dance reality show

Highlights Jacqueline and Katrina are on the Dabangg Reloaded Tour together Reports stated that two actresses exchanged cold vibes recently But Jacqueline's recent Instagram stories tell otherwise

Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif are touring US and Canada as part of the Dabangg Reloaded Tour, (which is being headlined by Salman Khan) but that's just not for what these two are trending. Certain speculative reports stated that things are not all that cordial between the two of Salman's co-stars and it is the 52-year-old superstar, who is ensuring that peace is maintained between the two. Meanwhile, Jacqueline's Instagram stories speak otherwise - she recently uploaded quirky videos from inside a chartered flight and two of her stories mentioned Katrina. For one, she mentioned she's really missing her fellow tourmates Katrina and Sonakshi Sinha, as she was the first one to board an empty plane.





In another story, she shared a brief video of Katrina enjoying a meal on board and wrote: "Katrina, thanks for bringing us food!"





A report in mid-day recently added that during their stay in the US, Katrina and Jacqueline has been allotted rooms, which are at a considerable distance from the two - Salman Khan has also reportedly self-appointed himself to make these two bump into each other during the tour. Jacqueline's Instagram stories are proof that such things are not true but one thing is hard to miss for sure that most of Jacqueline posts feature Sonakshi Sinha.

Chicago 23.06.2018 #dabangg #worldtour A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:53pm PDT



Apart from Katrina and Sonakshi, Jacqueline was also spotted chilling with someone on Instagram - she uploaded photos from her trip to Disneyland with Salman's nephew Ahil and Daisy Shah.



Salman Khan and team's next Dabangg show is scheduled for June 29 at Dallas.