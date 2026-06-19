<i>Cocktail 2</i> X Review: Internet Calls Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film An 'Absolute Nightmare', Rashmika Mandanna A 'Miscast'

- Cocktail 2 released on Friday and received mixed social media reactions
- Kriti Sanon's performance was widely praised as a career-best by many viewers
- Rashmika Mandanna faced criticism for her less impactful and underdeveloped role
Cocktail 2 hit theatres on Friday, and social media is already divided over Homi Adajania's romantic drama.
What's Happening
While several viewers have praised the film's performances and emotional moments, others have expressed disappointment, leading to mixed reactions online.
Among the cast, Kriti Sanon appears to have received the most praise from early viewers.
Many social media users highlighted her screen presence and performance, with some even calling it one of her career-best turns.
One viewer wrote, "Kriti Sanon's screen presence completely overshadowed Rashmika."
Another user shared, "Kriti Sanon arrives with a bang and literally puts life into Cocktail 2."
Several users also joked that the film seemed centered around Kriti's character.
Referring to producer Dinesh Vijan, one social media user wrote, "Dinesh ye film sirf Kriti Sanon ke liye banaya hai."
Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, found herself at the receiving end of criticism from a section of viewers. Some social media users felt that her performance lacked impact when compared to her co-stars, while others questioned whether her character was developed enough in the film.
Shahid Kapoor's performance, meanwhile, drew a largely positive response, with many viewers appreciating his portrayal and on-screen chemistry with both leading ladies.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a positive review. Sharing his thoughts on X, he said Cocktail 2 lives up to expectations and is supported by strong performances from the lead cast. He also praised the film's music, visuals and writing.
Take a look at the reactions:
#Cocktail2 Interval Review : It's all Kriti Sanon show, her screen presence is treat to eyes, She is Soul of Cocktail 2.— KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) June 19, 2026
Rashmika Mandana is a Miscast, her Hindi accent is still irritating, The Goofiness is Missing in Shahid Kapoor's Character, some scenes looked Absurd.
The…
#Cocktail2 1st half done...— Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) June 19, 2026
All Gloss, no substance...Absurd, Dull and Boring screenplay...
OG Cocktail was relatable, #Cocktail2 is for Juhu Bandra...#KritiSanon full on glamourous mode...#RashmikaMandanna accent 🤢#ShahidKapoor doesnt have much to do...apart from his…
#Cocktail2 First Half Done and it seems Dinesh ye film sirf #Kritisanon ke liye banaya hai— Harsh (@Bollywo55613934) June 19, 2026
Although #Shahidkapoor looking so good that i would say he could be idol face for all kind of love story #Rashmikamandana bechari sirf mazaak ke liye film me hai she has no aura
#KritiSanon arrives with a BANG and literally puts life into #Cocktail2 🔥#ShahidKapoor seems to be overacting, not really as himself, but the director had made him to do so#RashmikaMandanna continues FK-up with her accent after #Goodbye #Chhaava #Thamma - this time Gender…— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) June 19, 2026
#Cocktail2Review : ⭐️✨#Cocktail2 is an absolute nightmare and the perfect example of a soulless sequel. I started watching this hoping for a vibrant, modern relationship drama, but it proved to be a thoroughly painful, hollow, and utterly frustrating experience.— Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) June 19, 2026
The… pic.twitter.com/2yg2g1PP6S
#OneWordReview...#Cocktail2: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
More than lives up to expectations... Solid performances, superb music, stunning visuals, and captivating writing – this film scores on all fronts. #Cocktail2Review
Get ready to be surprised... Yes, #Cocktail2 is a love… pic.twitter.com/2Kc0g13gnG
Background
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.
The original film was a commercial success and remains popular for its modern take on love, friendship and relationships.
Ahead of the release, Cocktail 2 had generated considerable buzz over reports suggesting that Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's characters shared a romantic relationship.
During a promotional event, the actresses addressed the speculation when a member of the audience brought up the topic.
Kriti responded, "There is no lesbian story."
Rashmika added, "I know, we do have that chemistry."
She further clarified, "We are three straight people, guys. It's only an emotional threesome, not physical."