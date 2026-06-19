<i>Cocktail 2</i> X Review: Internet Calls Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film An 'Absolute Nightmare', Rashmika Mandanna A 'Miscast'

Cocktail 2 hit theatres on Friday, and social media is already divided over Homi Adajania's romantic drama.

What's Happening

While several viewers have praised the film's performances and emotional moments, others have expressed disappointment, leading to mixed reactions online.

Among the cast, Kriti Sanon appears to have received the most praise from early viewers.

Many social media users highlighted her screen presence and performance, with some even calling it one of her career-best turns.

One viewer wrote, "Kriti Sanon's screen presence completely overshadowed Rashmika."

Another user shared, "Kriti Sanon arrives with a bang and literally puts life into Cocktail 2."

Several users also joked that the film seemed centered around Kriti's character.

Referring to producer Dinesh Vijan, one social media user wrote, "Dinesh ye film sirf Kriti Sanon ke liye banaya hai."

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, found herself at the receiving end of criticism from a section of viewers. Some social media users felt that her performance lacked impact when compared to her co-stars, while others questioned whether her character was developed enough in the film.

Shahid Kapoor's performance, meanwhile, drew a largely positive response, with many viewers appreciating his portrayal and on-screen chemistry with both leading ladies.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a positive review. Sharing his thoughts on X, he said Cocktail 2 lives up to expectations and is supported by strong performances from the lead cast. He also praised the film's music, visuals and writing.

Take a look at the reactions:

Background

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The original film was a commercial success and remains popular for its modern take on love, friendship and relationships.

Ahead of the release, Cocktail 2 had generated considerable buzz over reports suggesting that Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's characters shared a romantic relationship.

During a promotional event, the actresses addressed the speculation when a member of the audience brought up the topic.

Kriti responded, "There is no lesbian story."

Rashmika added, "I know, we do have that chemistry."

She further clarified, "We are three straight people, guys. It's only an emotional threesome, not physical."