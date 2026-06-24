<i>Cocktail 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid, Rashmika, And Kriti's Film Set To Cross Rs 100 Crore Globally

Cocktail 2 was released in theatres on June 19, and the film, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, has been performing well at the box office since its release. After a five-day run, it has earned Rs 95 crore gross globally, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 5 (June 23), Cocktail 2 earned a net of Rs 6.65 crore across 9,565 shows. This took its total India gross collections to Rs 72.75 crore and total India net collections to Rs 60.90 crore so far. The steady weekday hold indicates sustained audience interest after a strong opening weekend.

Overseas, the film added Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 22.25 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 95.11 crore.

The film collected Rs 6.35 crore net across 9,785 shows in India on Monday.

After opening with Rs 13.5 crore on its first day, the film went on to collect Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday in the Indian market (net).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote a note on X, praising the film's performance. He wrote, "#Cocktail2 maintains a super-solid grip on Tuesday, with the discounted ticket offer providing a healthy boost to its business."

Talking about the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2's box office clash, he mentioned, "#Cocktail2 faces competition from the multistarrer #WelcomeToTheJungle from Thursday evening [7.30 pm onwards], so it will be interesting to see whether it impacts the film's evening and night show collections."

Cocktail 2 was released in theatres on June 19 and was helmed by Homi Adajania. The original Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, was released in 2012.



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