<i>Cocktail 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika And Kriti Sanon's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama Cocktail 2 is enjoying a strong run at the box office despite receiving mixed reactions from audiences and critics.

What's Happening

After opening with Rs 13.5 crore on its first day, the film added Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday.

With this, its total domestic nett collection has reached Rs 29.75 crore in two days.

The film has also performed well globally, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 50.95 crore.

According to box office data, Cocktail 2 was screened across 10,245 shows on Saturday and registered an overall occupancy of 26 percent.

The occupancy improved as the day progressed, beginning at 13.23 percent during morning shows before rising to 31.38 percent in the afternoon, 34.77 percent in the evening and 42.46 percent at night.

The film has also surpassed the two-day collection of its predecessor, Cocktail.

The 2012 romantic drama had earned Rs 23.18 crore in India during its first two days in theatres.

Cocktail 2 is currently facing competition from several releases, including Bobby Deol's Bandar, the Hollywood horror film Obsession, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

Background

Ahead of the film's release, Kriti Sanon shared an emotional note on Instagram and expressed her excitement about audiences watching the film.

It read, "Need all the love and hugs because Fin-Ally its Cocktail2 Day!! Ally, Kunal and Diya are yours.. I hope you love them, feel their hearts and cherish them as much as we have!! @homster i have loved being your Ally.. thank you for trusting me and giving me wings to fly beyond what I thought i could with this one! She's always gonna be close to my heart.. love you always! #dinoo I cannot thank you enough for always pushing me and challenging me & giving me some of my most special characters.. Mimi, Anika, Sifra, and now Ally! Ally is probably the most colourful radiant one & I've absolutely loved being her.. thank you for believing in me even more than I do! @shahidkapoor @rashmika_mandanna I'm already missing you guys..thank you for making this journey so beautiful & giving me the best memories for life!! Love you guys!!"

She continued, "Luv Ranjan - i fell in love with the film instantly when you narrated! The characters, the humour, the graph, the story and what it says at the end.. you've made the perfect cocktail of all emotions and made it so today yet so rooted! @santha_dop you are so damn talented my friend! The way you have captured every frame is absolutely magical! My incredible team @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial There is no way I could have been Ally without you guys! Best team ever! @abhishekkapur20 , @pvijan , @sharadakarki , Vineeta, the direction team, production team & the whole crew !! Thank you for going against all odds and giving this film everything!!! Ciao my Bellas! Love,Ally!"

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.