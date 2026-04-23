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Clayface Teaser: James Gunn Introduces A Chilling New DCU Villain

The film is scheduled to be released on October 23

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<i>Clayface</i> Teaser: James Gunn Introduces A Chilling New DCU Villain
A still from the film.
  • James Gunn's upcoming film Clayface takes a darker, body-horror approach to the DC Universe
  • Tom Rhys Harries stars as Clayface, a shape-shifting villain whose face is disfigured by a gangster
  • Naomi Ackie plays a scientist who transforms Clayface's body into clay after his disfigurement
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Filmmaker James Gunn is taking the DC Universe in a darker direction with the upcoming film Clayface, which is being described as a body-horror project. 

What's Happening

  • The first teaser and official poster for the film were unveiled on Wednesday.
  • The newly released poster features a shadowy, intense design, showing the side profile of a human face emerging from darkness. 
  • Shortly after, the teaser introduced Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role as the shape-shifting villain Clayface.
  • The film follows an aspiring actor whose life takes a drastic turn after his face is disfigured by a gangster. 
  • In a desperate attempt to recover, he turns to a scientist, played by Naomi Ackie, who transforms his body into clay. 
  • The teaser highlights the character's painful transformation and leans heavily into horror elements.

Background

The character first appeared in a 1940 issue of Detective Comics and has since been featured across multiple adaptations, including live-action series like Gotham, Pennyworth, and Birds of Prey, as well as various animated shows. 

Reports suggest that this version of the story draws inspiration from Batman: The Animated Series.

The film is directed by James Watkins, known for helming the 2024 English-language remake of Speak No Evil

The cast also includes Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, and David Dencik.

Clayface is part of Gunn's expanding DC Universe, which also includes projects like Superman, Peacemaker, and Supergirl

The film is scheduled to be released on October 23.

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