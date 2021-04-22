Cinematographer Johny Lal Dies. Madhavan, Tusshar Kapoor And Others Pay Tributes

A photo of Johny Lal. (Image courtesy: ActorMadhavan)

Cinematographer Johny Lal, who worked on films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Partner, Om Jai Jagadish and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, has died. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Actors such as R Madhavan, Tusshar Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, who worked with Johny Lal in the past, mourned the ace cinematographer on social media on Thursday. Madhavan starred opposite Dia Mirza in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which was directed by Gautham Menon and released in 2001. Describing Johny Lal as a "wonderful man," Madhavan wrote: "The saga of tragedies continues and we lost a wonderful man - The DOP (director of production) of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM). RIP Johny Lal sir. Your gentleness, kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM and now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast."

Tusshar Kapoor, who made his acting debut with the Satish Kaushik-directed Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001, paid a tribute to Johny Lal with these heartfelt words: "RIP Johny sir! Thank you for making Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai look like the way it did, fresh even today! Thank you for making my rawness and imperfection, look natural and youthful, during the filming of my 1st film!"

Satish Kaushik wrote: "Oh God! Shocked to hear about demise of Johny Lal, an ace cinematographer, great, simple human being. Will miss you Johny Maa. Heartfelt condolences to the family and may his pure soul RI... Om Shanti." Satish Kaushik and Johny Lal also worked together on Vaada and Shaadi Se Pehle.

Johny Lal also worked as a cinematographer on films like Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Fool N Final and Shaadi No 1.