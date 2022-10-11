Chunky Panday Already Watched Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony 20 Times. Now Again With Ananya

Chunky with Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

In the wake of film legend Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, the Film Heritage Foundation announced Amitabh Bachchan film festival, as a part of which some of his iconic films were screened in theatres. Actor Chunky Pandey decided to watch Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony in theatre (for the 21st time). He was accompanied by daughter Ananya, friend Sanjay Kapoor and his daughter Shanaya. "Amitabh Bachchan Sir, Happy Birthday legend. I got to watch Amar Akbar Anthony in theatres in 2022 with my Papa who had seen it 20 times in theatres when it released in 1977. We got to experience the film with the best Shabana Azmi ji watching the film with us (you can hear someone screaming - woh ladki idhar hai - when she comes on screen )," wrote Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday also wrote about the veteran actors in the film that we lost over the years - Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Parveen Babi. "We miss you, it was magical seeing you on screen Rishi ji, Vinod ji and Parveen ji," wrote Ananya. Tagging Neetu Kapoor, who also starred in the film, Ananya wrote: "Love you Neetu Kapoor ji. I can't even begin to describe the feeling of watching this film in cinemas a houseful theatre - everyone cheering, whistling, dancing, singing, mouthing dialogues and celebrating the magic that is Amit Ji and the movies thank you for this unforgettable experience."

See Ananya Panday's post here:

Meanwhile, Ananya's dad Chunky Pandey wished Big B by sharing a couple of throwbacks and he wrote: "Happy, happy, happy birthday to the boss of all bosses."

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi, who also watched her film in theatre, wrote in her caption: "A treat for Bachchan fans curated by #smmausaja.The larger than life figure stands tall figuratively and otherwise."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor, who watched Amar Akbar Anthony in theatres with his daughter Shanaya and friend Chunky Pandey, shared pictures from the movie night and he wrote: "Happy Birthday Sir. May you live a 100 years, the one and only Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you for the movies. Icon."

Shabana Azmi, who watched the iconic film Don in theatres earlier, wrote: "Unbelievable audience to Don at PVR Juhu yesterday. People mouthing dialogues singing dancing like at a rock concert. Salim-Javed Amitabh Bachchan rule. What a treat. Thank you Film Heritage Foundation and PVR cinemas."

Divya Dutta also watched a Big B film in theatres and she summed up the experience with these words: "Many, many happy returns of the day Amitabh Bachchan sir. This love for you is unparalleled! Big thankyou for the movies... for constant inspiration...for being you. We are lucky to be experiencing your magic. Love you loads and bestest regards."

For Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, a collection of his 11 blockbuster films, including Don, Kaala Patthar, Kaalia, are being showcased at PVR cinemas. The four-day day event, titled 'Bachchan Back To The Beginning', began on October 8. The event will cover 172 showcases and 30 screens across 22 cinema halls all over India.