Chris Hemsworth Reveals How His Family Was Denied Boarding Flight After Hilarious Passport Mix-Up

Chris Hemsworth and his family found themselves stranded at an airport after they were denied entry for an international flight. According to the Thor star, he, his wife, actor Elsa Pataky, and their kids ended up in a passport mix-up that delayed their journey for hours.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, the Hollywood star and his wife opened up about the embarrassing incident. “I actually went to the airport once, and I had my daughter's passport instead of my son's passport,” Hemsworth shared. The father further shared that he tried to get through security by insisting that the travel document belonged to his son.

“They kind of look the same,” Hemsworth stated, to which his wife, Elsa Pataky, added, “They don't.” Chris recalled the incident, saying, “I said, ‘This is her,'” but the security agent did not believe. “That's right," the agent told Hemsworth. “So, yeah. That did not work,” he added.

The Marvel star and married Pataky in 2010 and welcomed their daughter India Rose in May 2012, followed by twins Sasha and Tristan in March 2014. Although the couple largely keep their children out of the public eye, all of them have made their way to the screens. Their daughter India Rose was seen alongside her father in the 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder.

In the film, India Rose played the role of Gorr's daughter. On the other hand, the twins also made an appearance on screen recently. They were seen in their mother's television series The Tribute, playing the sons of Pataky's character in the Spanish-language production.

Although Hemsworth was excited for his kids' appearance on screen, he wants them to prioritise their childhood more than anything.

Talking about his daughter's on-screen appearance, Hemsworth told ET Online, “I want her to have a childhood, and I think so does she.” He further added, “I said, ‘There's plenty of time, sweetie. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid. Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things.'”

Chris Hemsworth has an interesting lineup of films coming up next. The actor is all set to reprise his role in the MCU's Avengers franchise with Avengers: Doomsday. He will also be seen in Damien Walters' upcoming action film Stuntnuts: The Movie, action thriller Subversion, and Matt Ross' crime film Kockroach.