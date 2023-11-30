Like Chris Hemsworth's Fun-Filled Family Vacation, You Too Can Visit These 4 Places In Abu Dhabi On A Family Holiday

Like Chris Hemsworth Visit These Places In Abu Dhabi On A Family Holiday

One of the seven Emirates of the UAE, Abu Dhabi has a lot to offer for every kind of traveller. What makes Abu Dhabi a special tourist destination is how the ancient heritage of the city has blended with the modernities. From a laidback vacation admiring the stunning beaches to an adventurous one at the adventure theme parks, a vacation to Abu Dhabi offers diverse yet fun-filled experiences. And it's just not us who believe so but Chris Hemsworth too. He went on a family vacation to Abu Dhabi where he had a beach day in the clear waters, admired the city's architecture and enjoyed the desert. Here's everything you can do in Abu Dhabi for a fun family vacation.

Also Read: Take Inspiration From Palak Tiwari's Winter Holiday In Pahalgam With These Luxury Hotel Escapes

Visit The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the world's largest mosques and has an open-door policy which encourages visitors from around the world to gain a deeper understanding of the emirate's cultural beliefs. The beautiful architecture of the mosque includes stunning white marble domes, reflective pools, gold-plated Swarovski chandeliers, amethyst-and-jasper-embedded columns, a prayer hall, and a courtyard, all of which would make any visitor fall instantly in love with the architectural wonder.

Have A Cultural Experience At The Heritage Village

The Heritage Village located at Marina Mall Island in Abu Dhabi is a family-friendly spot to experience the culture and traditions of the desert. It has numerous varieties of costumes, pottery, and many other artefacts on display which you can witness. You can also shop for spices, dried herbs, handmade soaps, and other souvenirs from this Village. You can also watch artisans make pottery, blow glass, weave fabric on a loom, and craftsmen demonstrate skills like metalwork, pottery, weaving, and spinning yarn.

Also Read: From Trekking To Scenic Views, Masaba Gupta's Bhutan Escapade Is Worth Taking Notes From

Explore The Mystic Desert On A Safari

A visit to Abu Dhabi will be absolutely incomplete unless you visit the stunning desert. You can indulge in adrenaline-gushing activities like a dune bashing amidst the arid slopes, camel rides, sandboarding, ATV rides and other activities of the desert. The desert fascinates tourists of every age group and will ensure you make memories for a lifetime.

Spend A Day At Corniche Beach

Who doesn't like spending time building sandcastles, lounging with a good read or simply admiring the clear water lying on a beach? You can enjoy yourself to your heart's content by organising a picnic with your family and also admire the tranquil waters of Corniche beach in Abu Dhabi. The setting of the beach is a mix of natural beauty to the backdrop of skyscrapers which will ensure you Instagram-worthy pictures.

We hope you have an adventurous family vacation in Abu Dhabi, just like Chris Hemsworth did, with his family.

Also Read: Top 6 Things To Do In Iceland For An Amazing Winter Vacation