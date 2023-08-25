'He's Back': Social Media Reacts As Donald Trump Claims He's As Fit As Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth's weight keeps fluctuating depending on the project he takes up.

The news about Donald Trump's arrest and mugshot sparked an array of memes on social media. But the detail that attracted most intense speculation was the former US President's height and weight. Mr Trump, 77, was given the inmate number "PO1135809" by the Fulton County Jail, which listed his height as six foot three inches (1.9 metres) and his weight as 215 pounds (97 kilograms), identical to actor Chris Hemsworth's figures when he was filming his famous movie 'Thor' in 2013.

Some outlets, including Daily Express, claimed that the numbers were self-reported by Mr Trump's team, and that he wasn't actually weighed or measured while being booked on Thursday night.

The Fulton County Jail has not officially commented on the issue, but social media is having a field day.

"He's back. Donald Trump says he's the same weight 215lbs and height 6ft 5inches as Chris Hemsworth in Thor. Of course he is, who wouldn't believe that," one user commented on X (formerly Twitter).

"The man in this photo is listed on the file as 6'3" and 215 lbs...so as Donald Trump doesn't fit that description (Chris Hemsworth when playing Thor DOES), we have to wonder how valid the process was," said another while reacting to his mugshot.

The man in this photo is listed on the file as 6'3" and 215 lbs...so as Donald Trump doesn't fit that description (Chris Hemsworth when playing Thor DOES), we have to wonder how valid the process was. — Archie O-Observing (@ArchieObserving) August 25, 2023

Being an actor, Mr Hemsworth's weight keeps fluctuating depending on the project he takes up. The 40-year-old has been quite open about the training routine he needed to maintain the muscle-bound aesthetic of the Norse God during the three 'Thor' movies as well as his appearances in 'Avengers'.

One of Mr Hemsworth's most dramatic transformations happened after his MCU debut as he went from filming the Avengers to portraying British F1 driver James Hunt.