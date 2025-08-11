Trump Planning To Deploy National Guard Troops In Washington: Report

The US military is preparing for the activation of hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, DC, two US officials told Reuters on Sunday.

The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a final decision was still to be made by US President Donald Trump but the troops were prepared to deploy.

One of the officials said it was unclear what exactly the troops would do, but could take part in efforts to protect federal agents or even carry out administrative tasks to free up law enforcement officials.

