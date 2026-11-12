Choreographer Sekhar Master Involved In Telangana Road Accident, Escapes Unhurt

Choreographer Sekhar Master had a narrow escape after the car he was travelling in was involved in an accident with a lorry in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Thursday morning.

Three other people accompanying him were also unharmed.

According to ANI, the incident took place around 6 am near Gollapalli village, within the limits of Shamshabad Police Station.

The four were reportedly heading home after wrapping up a night shoot when their car was hit by a lorry. Although the collision left the vehicle damaged, none of the occupants suffered any injuries.

The Shamshabad Police confirmed the incident to ANI, adding that all four people in the car were safe. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the collision.

Sekhar Master later spoke about the incident and addressed the concern among fans and well-wishers who had been reaching out to him. He said they were returning from a film shoot when the accident happened and that he would be back on the sets later in the day.

Recalling the incident, he said, "Yesterday, there was a night movie shooting. After finishing it, today in the early morning hours around 6, when we were returning home, an accident occurred. We were four in the car and nothing happened to us. We are all safe, only the car was damaged. Everyone is calling and texting me. I am in Ayyappa Deeksha and he saved us. Today, I will participate in the shooting."

The choreographer also expressed his belief that his faith during Ayyappa Deeksha had protected him and the others from harm.

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