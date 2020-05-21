Choked Trailer: Saiyami Kher Finds Cash In Anurag Kashyap's Netflix Film - It Does Her No Good

A still from Choked. (Image courtesy: YouTue)

Anurag Kashyap is all set to release his next film Choked on Netflix. The director dropped the trailer of the film on the Internet on Thursday and we bet the gripping tale of demonetisation will leave you awestruck. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian government's decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in November 2016. The trailer stars Saiyami Kher as a young middle-class woman named Sarita Pillai, who works as a cashier in a bank. Her cash-strapped, monotonous life takes a new turn after she accidentally discovers stash of cash under her kitchen sink. She begins using the unlimited cash for fulfilling her every desire, following which her husband Sushant (played by Roshan Mathew) gets suspicious of her.

Sarita's new life comes to a halt after the government announces demonetsation, which ultimately makes all the black money she owns useless. Unable to find a way to use the money, Sarita enters into a criminal world and gets trapped in it. Sharing the trailer, Anurag Kashyap wrote about the central character of the film with these words: "She thought she was lucky. But money has a way of turning fortune into misfortune."

Check out the trailer of Choked here:

Choked also stars Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi, Rajshri Deshpande, Vaishnavi Rp, Uday Nene, Parthveer Shukla, Sanjay Bhatia, Aditya Kumar and Milind Pathak. It will mark Anurag Kashyap's fourth collaboration with Netflix, following Lust Stories, Ghost Stories and Sacred Games.

Anurag Kashyap's Choked will premiere on Netflix on June 5.