Chiranjeevi's Birthday Celebrations And Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Light Up His Home. Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun Post Wishes

Inside Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations (courtesy alwaysramcharan)

Megastar Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday on August 22 coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan shared glimpses of his father's birthday celebrations and also the Ganesh Puja at home on social media: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Happy birthday, dad," he captioned a photo on Twitter, in which Chiranjeevi can be seen posing with his wife Surekha and son in front of their Ganesha idol. In photos shared on Instagram, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela joined them for a stunning family photo - the quartet can be seen dressed in traditional attires to celebrate the special day. Here's how Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations and Ganesh Puja lit up his home:

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!🙏. Happy birthday Dad😍 pic.twitter.com/nDINunsE4N — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 22, 2020

In a separate Instagram post, Upasana wished her father-in-law with a heart-warming birthday message: "A believer, an ongoing learner, a man of generosity, a strength you can count on during tough times, one that adapts to any situation, a humble man with humble needs - this is who I call Mamaya and the world calls megastar. Happy birthday to the strength and rock of so many. Your euphoria will continue forever!"

Meanwhile, birthday greetings on Chiranjeevi's special day poured in from south stars such as Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan's cousins Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej. "The megastar! Happy birthday sir! Have the best one!" tweeted Rana while Mahesh Babu wrote: "You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir."

THE MEGASTAR 💥💥💥💥💥Happy birthday sir!! Have the best one!! #HBDMegastarChiranjeeevipic.twitter.com/6vrnyXhKFh — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 22, 2020

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/S7XpdFRWoM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2020

The movies he made makes him a Mega Star of cinema. The way he showers love and compassion, the way he takes care and organizes his family, the way he shows his concern towards the society makes him the Numero Uno Mega Star for me @KChiruTweets#HBDMegastarChiranjeevipic.twitter.com/99EjqU6Aa1 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 21, 2020

Happy birthday Megastar!🤗🤗🤗

I feel so lucky and blessed to have you by my side..

Thank you so much for inspiring me and a lot more.🙏🏽

Love you to the moon and back!❤️

My Acharya!!!🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽@KChiruTweets#HBDMegastarChiranjeevipic.twitter.com/zYcH4S2b3m — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) August 22, 2020

Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR . My heart is always filled with respect , love & gratitude . My true Acharya is many ways . #HBDMegastarChiranjeevipic.twitter.com/2TD9juEAJg — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2020

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His upcoming film is Acharya, which will mark the 152nd movie of his career.

Happy birthday, Chiranjeevi!