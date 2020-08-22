Chiranjeevi's Birthday Celebrations And Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Light Up His Home. Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun Post Wishes

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Happy birthday, dad," Ram Charan wrote on Chiranjeevi's birthday

Chiranjeevi's Birthday Celebrations And Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Light Up His Home. Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun Post Wishes

Inside Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations (courtesy alwaysramcharan)

New Delhi:

Megastar Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday on August 22 coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan shared glimpses of his father's birthday celebrations and also the Ganesh Puja at home on social media: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Happy birthday, dad," he captioned a photo on Twitter, in which Chiranjeevi can be seen posing with his wife Surekha and son in front of their Ganesha idol. In photos shared on Instagram, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela joined them for a stunning family photo - the quartet can be seen dressed in traditional attires to celebrate the special day. Here's how Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations and Ganesh Puja lit up his home:

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!🙏. Happy birthday Dad😍

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

In a separate Instagram post, Upasana wished her father-in-law with a heart-warming birthday message: "A believer, an ongoing learner, a man of generosity, a strength you can count on during tough times, one that adapts to any situation, a humble man with humble needs - this is who I call Mamaya and the world calls megastar. Happy birthday to the strength and rock of so many. Your euphoria will continue forever!"

Meanwhile, birthday greetings on Chiranjeevi's special day poured in from south stars such as Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan's cousins Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej. "The megastar! Happy birthday sir! Have the best one!" tweeted Rana while Mahesh Babu wrote: "You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir."

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His upcoming film is Acharya, which will mark the 152nd movie of his career.

Happy birthday, Chiranjeevi!

Comments
chiranjeevi birthdayganesh chaturthi 2020

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india