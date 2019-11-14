Children's Day 2019: Karisma Kapoor's Throwback Pic Is No 1, Just Like Her

Children's Day 2019: Karisma shared this cute picture. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights "Who's that girl?" Karisma wrote She added the hashtags #blastfromthepast and #discodancer "Too cute," Amrita Arora captioned the post

Karisma Kapoor's latest Instagram entry perfectly complements the theme of Children's Day and throwback Thursday. The 45-year-old actress posted a throwback picture from her childhood days and we love it. Going by the picture, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress always had a strong posing game. Karisma, dressed in an all-black outfit, can be seen wearing a bright hair band and loads of accessories but Karisma's oodles of swag is the winner in the picture. Karisma captioned her post: "Who's that girl?" She added the hashtags #happychildrensday #throwbackthursday #blastfromthepast and #discodancer."

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Karisma Kapoor's treasure trove of throwback needs no introduction. Anyone who has been following the actress on Instagram would be well-aware of the fact that she loves posting pictures from her childhood.

A few weeks ago, when her film Andaz Apna Apna clocked 25 years, she shared a series of throwback pictures from the film and she wrote: "Woah 25 years of Andaaz Apna Apna.Ke Dil Mera Dhak Dhak Dole Deewana Liye Jaaye Hichkole."

This is what we are talking about:

Karisma Kapoor frequently shares pictures from her films and asks her fans to guess the name of the movies.

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan , Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. She will next be seen in ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.

Happy Children's Day! We hope Karisma Kapoor keeps sharing pictures from her childhood with her fans.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.